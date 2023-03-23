Oneida County snowmobile trails to close Monday at noon

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County snowmobile trail system, including all state-funded and club-funded trails, are scheduled to close Monday, March 27 at noon.

The Oneida County Forestry Department would like to thank all the snowmobile clubs and volunteers for their hard work and dedication in keeping the trails safe and in great shape this season.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.