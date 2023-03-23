News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

National Agriculture Day recognized at Blackhawk Technical College- Monroe Campus

Blackhawk Technical College celebrated National Agriculture Day at its Monroe Campus Thursday.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Blackhawk Technical College celebrated National Agriculture Day at its Monroe Campus Thursday.

Local and state leaders, industry experts, instructors and students gathered at the college to recognize and commend agriculture in Wisconsin. They also discussed the advances, training and people that keep the state’s industry thriving.

“One in nine people in the state of Wisconsin right now is in a job related to agriculture,” Romanski said. “Think about that. That is a powerhouse employer in our state.”

The event also included tours of the college’s Agriculture Education Center. Attendees could view demonstrations of the new bovine injection, birthing and ultrasound simulators, and a commercial sprayer simulator.

Alice in Dairyland Taylor Schaefer tries out the simulator during National Ag Day on Thursday,...
Alice in Dairyland Taylor Schaefer tries out the simulator during National Ag Day on Thursday, March 23, at Blackhawk Technical College's Monroe Campus, while Ben Huber, General Manager of Insight FS, and Randy Romanski, Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, look on.(Amanda Urish, Blackhawk Technical College)

The Wisconsin Technical College System chooses one of its 16 campuses each year to highlight those who help the agriculture industry grow and thrive. This year, agriculture in Green County was highlighted.

Agriculture is a $104.8 billion industry in Wisconsin.

Agriculture Instructor Andrew Tucker talks to a group during National Ag Day on Thursday, March...
Agriculture Instructor Andrew Tucker talks to a group during National Ag Day on Thursday, March 23, at Blackhawk Technical College's Monroe Campus.(Amanda Urish, Blackhawk Technical College)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several squad cars were seen at near Wausau East on N. 18 Street on Wednesday, March 22
Police, Wausau School District say incident at Wausau East was ‘swatting’
Wisconsin lottery says 2 win it big in central Wisconsin
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Missing New London son, father found safe in Florida
Roommate says man thought police were after him prior to escaping and falling from Landmark apartments
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial brings doctors to stand

Latest News

Lakeland Thunderbirds softball
Three area softball teams start their seasons with wins in the Hodag Dome
Marshfield Safety Referendum
Marshfield holds public meeting to discuss upcoming safety referendum
Marshfield Safety Referendum
Marshfield Safety Referendum
Michigan State forward Joey Hauser (10) plays against Marquette a second-round college...
Stevens Point’s Hauser scores 18, Michigan State falls in OT in Sweet 16
Wet slushy snow to accumulate for the afternoon Saturday
First Alert Weather: Snow chances return this weekend