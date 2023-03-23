News and First Alert Weather App
Las Vegas’ AREA15 exhibit Wink World coming to Mall of America this summer

By Sean White
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WSAW) - Mall of America® has announced Wink World, the popular entertainment attraction at AREA15 in Las Vegas, is coming soon to Minnesota.

Co-founder of Blue Man Group, Chris Wink, is set to open Wink World at Mall of America this summer, making it just the second location in the world to have the exhibit.

“It’s essential to have places to physically go and have real and fun social experiences,” said Wink. “We chose Mall of America as our second site because this place really gets it, and we’re excited and honored to be bringing a new dimension of fun to this legendary facility.”

Wink World offers an innovative experience that features seven unique rooms, each of which showcases a different combination of light, color, sound, technology, and motion that all work together to deliver a one-of-a-kind show. The immersive rooms each have a distinct tone and mood to them with elements such as bouncing slinkies, spinning neon ribbons, infinity mirrors, lasers, and so much more.

“We love bringing new and creative concepts to Mall of America, so we couldn’t be more excited to welcome the experiential vision Chris Wink has created,” said Carrie Charleston, vice president of leasing at Mall of America. “The magic that Chris Wink brings to all of his creations is truly remarkable and something everyone should experience in person.”

Wink World
Wink World(WinkWorld.com)

Wink opened the very first location of Wink World in 2021 at AREA15 in Las Vegas. The theatrical entertainment destination was his biggest project since departing Blue Man Group in 2017. With the success of the Las Vegas location, Wink is expanding his creative passions to offer Mall of America visitors a memorable experience for all ages to enjoy together.

Wink World will be located on Level 3-North at Mall of America.

For more information on new and coming soon retail, dining, and attractions at Mall of America, visit https://www.mallofamerica.com/shopping/new.

