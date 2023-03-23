Langlade County to close Zone B trails on Friday at 6 a.m., all trails to close Monday morning

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Zone B of the Langlade County snowmobile trail system including state-funded trails are scheduled to close for the season Friday at 6 a.m.

Zone A trails will remain open through Sunday. The entire Langlade county snowmobile trail system will close on Monday at 6 a.m.

The Langlade County Snowmobile Ordinance prohibits snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles from operating on the trails after the official closing date.

Langlade County Trails reopen Friday. (Langlade County)

For more information, contact Al Murray, Forest Administrator or Cody Brauner, Langlade County Snowmobile Coordinator at 715-627-6300.

Langlade County would like to thank the snowmobile clubs, sponsors, and operators of the trails, for all of the volunteered hours brushing, signing, and grooming of trails over this season to provide high-quality snowmobile trails in Langlade County.

