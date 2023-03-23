Healthfirst Network to offer Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Services

News and First Alert Weather App
Healthfirst Network to Offer Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) Services
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A nonprofit network of ten reproductive health clinics serving Wisconsin will offer to examine to collect evidence following a sexual assault.

A spokesman for Healthfirst says this is an expansion of its services.  Beginning in June, Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, or SANE, services will be offered at Healthfirst’s Marshfield location.

Healthfirst identified SANE services as a need within the area because other providers had stopped offering them. The organization believes in identifying and filling gaps within service areas, and in relation to its mission.

“We are introducing a community-based approach to the services, that have historically been coupled within larger systems,” said Healthfirst CEO, Jessica Scharfenberg.

Carmen Vazquez, APNP, MSN-FNP, SANE-A, AFN-C, will be serving as Healthfirst’s SANE coordinator.

