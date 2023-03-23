First Alert Weather: Quiet for now, but March still features snow chances

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Before more winter precipitation arrives for the first half of the upcoming weekend, expect the forecast to feature calm and relatively quiet weather conditions for Thursday and Friday. Morning clouds Thursday will break and clear away to some sunshine for the afternoon. Highs should top off in the upper 30s, to low 40s. If clouds clear out early enough, high temperatures could warm a few more degrees. Early clouds to start Friday, with a fair amount of sunshine for much of the day. Highs rather similar, in the low 40s.

Clouds to clear for the afternoon, with highs in the upper 30s (WSAW)

This weekend will feature similar temperatures, in the 30s and 40s. Despite the consistent temperature trend, we’re still tracking winter precipitation arriving on Saturday, likely starting after sunrise, clearing for the evening. The track of this system has plenty of uncertainty. What we know so far is that a low pressure system will track towards the Great Lakes States, allowing for a surge of moisture to flow in. As the system approaches the Badger State, expect winds to pick up, gusting between 20 to 25 mph. This will make weather conditions feel cooler than it is.

Snow may track through the region Saturday. Snow will be slushy and wet (WSAW)

Wet slushy snow to accumulate for the afternoon Saturday (WSAW)

Uncertainty comes heavily from disagreements in long-range forecast models. The European model is the most robust with this system, bringing snow accumulations over much of Central, Southern, and Eastern Wisconsin. The GFS model puts the path of this system more to the south and east, keeping much of North Central Wisconsin mostly dry Saturday.

Snow to clear by the evening hours (WSAW)

Despite this uncertainty, temperatures will warm into the upper 30s, which indicates any snow that does try to accumulate will be rather wet and slushy. In addition, we do not expect this system to dump large amounts of snow. Hard to give an estimate on snowfall predictions, but rigth now, leaning towards anywhere from 1 to 4 inches. Good news is, sunshine should make a return for the second half of the weekend on Sunday. Highs in the low 40s.

The track of the system could move into North Central or move southeast (WSAW)

Consistent highs in the upper 30s to the low 40s (WSAW)

