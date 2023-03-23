News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Quiet for now, but March still features snow chances

Morning clouds, afternoon sun Thursday & Friday. Next weather maker arrives over the weekend, featuring wet slushy snow accumulations.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Before more winter precipitation arrives for the first half of the upcoming weekend, expect the forecast to feature calm and relatively quiet weather conditions for Thursday and Friday. Morning clouds Thursday will break and clear away to some sunshine for the afternoon. Highs should top off in the upper 30s, to low 40s. If clouds clear out early enough, high temperatures could warm a few more degrees. Early clouds to start Friday, with a fair amount of sunshine for much of the day. Highs rather similar, in the low 40s.

Clouds to clear for the afternoon, with highs in the upper 30s
Clouds to clear for the afternoon, with highs in the upper 30s(WSAW)

This weekend will feature similar temperatures, in the 30s and 40s. Despite the consistent temperature trend, we’re still tracking winter precipitation arriving on Saturday, likely starting after sunrise, clearing for the evening. The track of this system has plenty of uncertainty. What we know so far is that a low pressure system will track towards the Great Lakes States, allowing for a surge of moisture to flow in. As the system approaches the Badger State, expect winds to pick up, gusting between 20 to 25 mph. This will make weather conditions feel cooler than it is.

Snow may track through the region Saturday. Snow will be slushy and wet
Snow may track through the region Saturday. Snow will be slushy and wet(WSAW)
Wet slushy snow to accumulate for the afternoon Saturday
Wet slushy snow to accumulate for the afternoon Saturday(WSAW)

Uncertainty comes heavily from disagreements in long-range forecast models. The European model is the most robust with this system, bringing snow accumulations over much of Central, Southern, and Eastern Wisconsin. The GFS model puts the path of this system more to the south and east, keeping much of North Central Wisconsin mostly dry Saturday.

Snow to clear by the evening hours
Snow to clear by the evening hours(WSAW)

Despite this uncertainty, temperatures will warm into the upper 30s, which indicates any snow that does try to accumulate will be rather wet and slushy. In addition, we do not expect this system to dump large amounts of snow. Hard to give an estimate on snowfall predictions, but rigth now, leaning towards anywhere from 1 to 4 inches. Good news is, sunshine should make a return for the second half of the weekend on Sunday. Highs in the low 40s.

The track of the system could move into North Central or move southeast
The track of the system could move into North Central or move southeast(WSAW)
Consistent highs in the upper 30s to the low 40s
Consistent highs in the upper 30s to the low 40s(WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several squad cars were seen at near Wausau East on N. 18 Street on Wednesday, March 22
Police, Wausau School District say incident at Wausau East was ‘swatting’
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Missing New London son, father found safe in Florida
Wisconsin lottery says 2 win it big in central Wisconsin
Roommate says man thought police were after him prior to escaping and falling from Landmark apartments
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial brings doctors to stand

Latest News

Clouds to some sun on Thursday, seasonably cool.
First Alert Weather: Clouds will break for sunshine Thursday, watching a winter storm for the weekend
Clouds breaking for sunshine on Thursday. A winter storm could bring snow to parts of the area...
First Alert Weather: Wednesday Night Forecast
Mostly cloudy tonight into Thursday morning. Sunshine returns by Thursday afternoon. We are...
First Alert Weather: Wednesday Evening Forecast
Hour-By-Hour Snowfall
First Alert Weather: Snow/rain showers early Wednesday