Fireworks Fridays dates announced for 2023 Woodchucks home games

Wausau Woodchucks
Wausau Woodchucks(wsaw)
By Sean White
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Firework Fridays are back for another summer of fun at Athletic Park! Come cheer on the Woodchucks and enjoy a beautiful fireworks show after every Friday home game.

The following dates will have a fireworks show following the end of the game: June 9, June 16, June 30, July 7, July 14, Saturday, July 22, and August 11.

Single-game tickets exclusively for fireworks games can be purchased now by calling the Woodchucks front office at 715-845-5055. Group tickets and ticket packages are on sale now and available through the front office. Regular season, single-game tickets will go on sale April 24 at 10 a.m.

The Woodchucks start their 30th season of Northwoods League Baseball in Madison on May 29. The team returns home for their 2023 home opener at Athletic Park on May 30.

