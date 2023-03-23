News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Financial expert explains real estate equity bonds

There are two types of real estate equity bonds: private and pubic
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - If you’re looking to invest some money into real estate, a financial expert recommended you consider equity bonds.

Real estate equity are professionally managed funds that you can purchase. It involves buying stakes in private real estate companies.

Danetha Doe, the creator of the website Money & Mimosas, said there are two kinds of real estate equity bonds: private and public.

Public equity bonds, or real estate investment trusts (REITs), are more common.

“There are platforms that can make it easy to figure out exactly what you’re investing in,” Doe explained. “Some of those platforms are Fundrise, RealtyMogul. They have great educational articles and webinars where you can learn a little bit more about these funds and what exactly you’re putting your money into.”

Private equity funds, on the other hand, are very nuanced and even tricky, Doe said. They also require that you be an accredited investor.

“With those types of funds, you do want to work with a professional, whether it’s your tax accountants or a wealth manager, in order to help navigate that space,” Doe said.

Doe said both private equity and public equity real estate funds are long-term plays, meaning it will take years before you really start seeing a return on your investment.

Doe added it’s helpful to talk to a financial advisor when considering any investment, even a 401k, so you can understand exactly what you’re putting your money into and what to expect.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several squad cars were seen at near Wausau East on N. 18 Street on Wednesday, March 22
Police, Wausau School District say incident at Wausau East was ‘swatting’
Wisconsin lottery says 2 win it big in central Wisconsin
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Missing New London son, father found safe in Florida
Roommate says man thought police were after him prior to escaping and falling from Landmark apartments
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial brings doctors to stand

Latest News

Officials said a day care worker in Georgia was charged with child abuse.
‘Like a horror movie’: Video of abuse at day care leaves parents shocked
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer asks about missing GoPro video
FILE - Proud Boys members Zachary Rehl, left, and Ethan Nordean, walk toward the U.S. Capitol...
Informant didn’t spy on Proud Boys defense, prosecutors say
Dave and Stephanie Hauser will be in New York City Thursday for their son Joey's game against...
Hauser parents detail watching their son in NCAA Tournament
Peter Sullivan won a $5 million lottery jackpot while stopping at a Florida Publix store.
Man turns stop at grocery store into $5 million lottery jackpot