Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt begins Friday in Stevens Point

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Parks, Recreation, & Forestry Department’s 3rd annual Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt will begin Friday, March 24.

Members of the Stevens Point community of all ages are invited to join.

Participants will find out which park the hunt is in by answering the pre-hunt bonus question below

I am named after a president of the Consolidated Water Power and Paper Company. I am the only park on the west bank of the Wisconsin River. What City of Stevens Point Park am I?

The answer will be shared with the release of the first clue on Friday, March 24 at 2 p.m. on the Stevens Point Parks, Recreation, & Forestry Department’s Facebook page.

People will find the egg at the first location by solving the clue. At that location, they will find another clue leading to the next location, and so on. At the final location, take a photograph and send it to parksandrec@stevenspoint.com to be entered to win various prizes donated by Skyward.

Submit your answer to parksandrec@stevenspoint.com and then participate in the Scavenger Hunt to be entered in our drawing.

The contest ends April 9.

There are seven eggs throughout the park, and three bonus eggs. People who participate in the pre-hunt bonus question, can gain up to five total submissions into our prize drawing. Take a picture and submit it at the final egg and from each bonus question. Submit your answers and photos to parksandrec@stevenspoint.com. Please include the names of all participants so everyone in your group is entered to win a prize.

