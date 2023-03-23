News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Marathon County Historical Society presentation will highlight Wausau’s transportation history

Sidewalks, Trolleys, and Motobuses in Marathon Co. is Saturday, March 25 from 2-3 p.m.
By Erinn Taylor
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Historical Society will have a free presentation on Saturday about the area’s early transportation history.

Ben Clark, the archivist and historian at the Marathon County Historical Society said at one time Wausau had a streetcar system.

But Clark explained the history of Wausau’s transportation began

“Electric powered vehicles would take people around, mostly to around downtown or the west side, and then also down to Schofield. And then of course, as time goes, in, the city grows, you’re going to have to kind of accommodate more routes and all of that they start to use buses. And that kind of leads to what we have today,” Clark explained.

Clark explained that trolleys or street cars require a lot of infrastructure which is likely why they aren’t seen much anymore.

The presentation will also focus on how the social and literal landscape of our communities has evolved to fit the newest transportation of the day.

Marathon County Historical Society presents History Speaks - Sidewalks, Trolleys and Motorbuses is Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m. at the Woodson History Center, located at 410 McIndoe Street.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several squad cars were seen at near Wausau East on N. 18 Street on Wednesday, March 22
Police, Wausau School District say incident at Wausau East was ‘swatting’
Wisconsin lottery says 2 win it big in central Wisconsin
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Missing New London son, father found safe in Florida
Roommate says man thought police were after him prior to escaping and falling from Landmark apartments
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial brings doctors to stand

Latest News

Newly appointed Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski
Wisconsin’s new secretary of state surprised by appointment
Wausau Woodchucks
Fireworks Fridays dates announced for 2023 Woodchucks home games
Al Lancaster, VP and GM of WSAW to be inducted into the WBA Hall of Fame.
WSAW-TV’s GM/VP Al Lancaster named WBA Hall of Fame inductee
Las Vegas’ AREA15 exhibit Wink World coming to Mall of America this summer
Wet slushy snow to accumulate for the afternoon Saturday
First Alert Weather: Quiet for now, but March still features snow chances