Marathon County Historical Society presentation will highlight Wausau’s transportation history

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Historical Society will have a free presentation on Saturday about the area’s early transportation history.

Ben Clark, the archivist and historian at the Marathon County Historical Society said at one time Wausau had a streetcar system.

But Clark explained the history of Wausau’s transportation began

“Electric powered vehicles would take people around, mostly to around downtown or the west side, and then also down to Schofield. And then of course, as time goes, in, the city grows, you’re going to have to kind of accommodate more routes and all of that they start to use buses. And that kind of leads to what we have today,” Clark explained.

Clark explained that trolleys or street cars require a lot of infrastructure which is likely why they aren’t seen much anymore.

The presentation will also focus on how the social and literal landscape of our communities has evolved to fit the newest transportation of the day.

Marathon County Historical Society presents History Speaks - Sidewalks, Trolleys and Motorbuses is Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m. at the Woodson History Center, located at 410 McIndoe Street.

