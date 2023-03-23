Clark County snowmobile trails to close for season Saturday morning

NEILSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County snowmobile and winter ATV trails on all public and private lands will be closed for the season on Saturday, March 25 at 8 a.m.

The Clark County Forestry and Parks Department would like to thank the volunteer snowmobile clubs for their hard work and dedication to the trail system. As a reminder, riding on closed trails is against the law.

For more information, visit the county website here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.