Clark County snowmobile trails to close for season Saturday morning

(WSAW)
By Sean White
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEILSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County snowmobile and winter ATV trails on all public and private lands will be closed for the season on Saturday, March 25 at 8 a.m.

The Clark County Forestry and Parks Department would like to thank the volunteer snowmobile clubs for their hard work and dedication to the trail system. As a reminder, riding on closed trails is against the law.

For more information, visit the county website here.

