News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Biden to mark anniversary of Affordable Care Act

President Joe Biden speaks at the Department of the Interior, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in...
President Joe Biden speaks at the Department of the Interior, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - President Joe Biden on Thursday is set to mark the 13th anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Biden will give remarks from the White House on the key accomplishments of the landmark bill.

He is expected to highlight how the law has resulted in quality health care for more than 40 million Americans and lowered costs for families.

Biden will also mention steps he has taken as president to boost the legislation, including capping out-of-pocket drug costs for seniors on Medicare.

The president is expected to slam House Republican proposals the White House dubbed a “five-alarm fire.”

Specifically, Biden will call out the House Freedom Caucus’ proposed budget, which he says will increase health care costs and push the biggest cut to Medicare in decades.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several squad cars were seen at near Wausau East on N. 18 Street on Wednesday, March 22
Police, Wausau School District say incident at Wausau East was ‘swatting’
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Missing New London son, father found safe in Florida
Wisconsin lottery says 2 win it big in central Wisconsin
Roommate says man thought police were after him prior to escaping and falling from Landmark apartments
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial brings doctors to stand

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the White House Conservation in Action Summit at the Department...
Biden approval dips near lowest point: AP-NORC poll
Photos posted by FDNY show the sewer tunnel where a group of boys were rescued.
911 call: 5 boys stuck in Staten Island sewers scream for help
Photos posted by FDNY show the sewer tunnel where a group of boys were rescued.
Images: Boys rescued from Staten Island sewer system
Kairsten Watson, the mother of 2-year-old Zevaya Flanagan, talks about the slaying.
Mother of child killed on what her daughter could have been thinking