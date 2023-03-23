Assembly Committee to hold hearing on expanding benefits for Hmong soldiers who supported U.S. in Secret War

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Assembly Committee on Veterans and Military Affairs will hold an informational and public hearing.

It starts at 10 a.m. and will be streamed live on WisEye.org. The committee will hold a public hearing on Assembly Bill 8. That bill would expand veterans’ benefits to individuals who served in Laos in support of the United States during the Vietnam War.

During Vietnam, the CIA trained Hmong soldiers in Laos to fight in support of U.S. Forces. The operation became known as the Secret War.

Wisconsin has the third largest population of Hmong people in the U.S. The Hmong were political refugees who fled their country because of war and persecution.

