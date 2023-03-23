2023 NewsChannel 7 Boys Basketball All-Stars

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Boys basketball in north central Wisconsin had another terrific year. Eight teams won regionals, while one took home their first gold ball in program history.

Our 62nd edition of the NewsChannel 7 Basketball All-Stars celebrates ten of the best players in the area, as voted on by the coaches.

Starting with the large schools, three make their second appearance on the list. The first of those three was a no-brainer for this honor, and that’s D.C. Everest’s Marcus Hall.

Hall was nominated for Mr. Basketball while dropping in over 23 points per game. The UW-Green Bay commit led the Wisconsin Valley Conference in points and assists per game, while taking second in rebounds per game.

The second returner on this list is Medford’s Logan Baumgartner. The Great Northern Conference player of the year dropped in over 20 points per game, while scoring 74 three-pointers to lead Medford to the GNC title.

Joining him is conference foe Davin Stoffel. The Mosinee senior had 18 points per game while grabbing nine rebounds per game. He makes his fifth appearance on a NewsChannel 7 All-Star team, with three appearances on football All-Star teams and two in basketball.

Marshfield’s Brooks Hinson played a big part in their Valley title this season, scoring 15 points per game with 65 three-pointers. This is his first NewsChannel 7 All-Stars honor.

Back to the Great Northern Conference, Lakeland’s Will Fortier also makes his debut as an All-Star. Fortier led the Thunderbirds in points and rebounds per game. He also moved into second all-time in scoring at Lakeland and three-pointers. The Senior was second team Great Northern Conference.

Starting us off in the small schools is Newman’s Mason Prey. The senior makes his second appearance as an All-Star, this one comes after leading the Cardinals to their first gold ball in history. Prey was a unanimous first team All-Marawood-South selection after scoring over 22 points per game. He was also first-team All-State.

Staying in the conference, Marathon’s Grant Warren opened eyes around the state in his junior season. The 6′9″ junior averaged a double double, leading the Marawood-South in points and rebounds per game. He was also the conference player of the year and first team All-State. This is his first NewsChannel 7 All-Star appearance.

Pacelli also had a big man in Jaydon Awe. Awe lit up his opponents with 17 points per game and 16 rebounds per game. He was third in the state in rebounds per game. The sophomore was named the Central Wisconsin-South Player of the Year. This is also his first NewsChannel 7 All-Star appearance.

His teammate, Camden Schurk, complimented Awe with 17 points per game and six rebounds per game. He was named first team All-Central Wisconsin-South.

Athens Aiden Janke scores his second NewsChannel 7 All-Stars honor after beind named to the football offensive team in the fall. Janke was co-Player of the Year in the Marawood-North, leading the conference with 12.5 rebounds per game. He averaged over 17 points per game to average a double double.

Congratulations to these ten athletes for being named 2023 NewsChannel 7 Basketball All-Stars! The All-Stars are nominated and voted on by the coaches of north central Wisconsin. NewsChannel 7 thanks the coaches who participated in the process.

