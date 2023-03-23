News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

2 arrested following drug investigation in Tomahawk

(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people are facing criminal charges following a drug investigation in Tomahawk.

Tomahawk Police Chief Al Elvins said David Fish, 41 and Crystal Dean, 34, were arrested following a search warrant at a home on Hillcrest Drive.

In addition to the marijuana and methamphetamine officers located items used to inject, smoke, and consume the illegal drugs.

Authorities said Fish was also wanted on a probation warrant.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several squad cars were seen at near Wausau East on N. 18 Street on Wednesday, March 22
Police, Wausau School District say incident at Wausau East was ‘swatting’
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Missing New London son, father found safe in Florida
Wisconsin lottery says 2 win it big in central Wisconsin
Roommate says man thought police were after him prior to escaping and falling from Landmark apartments
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial brings doctors to stand

Latest News

Drone image of Downtown Stevens Point, Wis.
Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt begins Friday in Stevens Point
Virtual charter school WAVE to host interest fair on March 30
Healthfirst Network to Offer Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) Services
Healthfirst Network to offer Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Services
Secret War file courtesy History Channel
Assembly Committee holds hearing on expanding benefits for Hmong soldiers who supported U.S. in Secret War