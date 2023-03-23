2 arrested following drug investigation in Tomahawk
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people are facing criminal charges following a drug investigation in Tomahawk.
Tomahawk Police Chief Al Elvins said David Fish, 41 and Crystal Dean, 34, were arrested following a search warrant at a home on Hillcrest Drive.
In addition to the marijuana and methamphetamine officers located items used to inject, smoke, and consume the illegal drugs.
Authorities said Fish was also wanted on a probation warrant.
Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.