2 arrested following drug investigation in Tomahawk

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people are facing criminal charges following a drug investigation in Tomahawk.

Tomahawk Police Chief Al Elvins said David Fish, 41 and Crystal Dean, 34, were arrested following a search warrant at a home on Hillcrest Drive.

In addition to the marijuana and methamphetamine officers located items used to inject, smoke, and consume the illegal drugs.

Authorities said Fish was also wanted on a probation warrant.

