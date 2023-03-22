News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin knocks off Oregon in NIT quarterfinal

The Badgers advance to the NIT semifinal for the first time in their program’s history.
(WBAY)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Ore. (WSAW) - Wisconsin has advanced to the NIT semifinal for the first time in program history after beating Oregon 61-58 on the road.

The Badgers jumped out to a 19-13 lead in the first half, holding Oregon to just 11 points through the first 10 minutes. Wisconsin went cold after this moment, making just one basket in the final 9:53 of the half. Despite this, they led 27-26 at halftime.

Both sides went back-and-forth in the second half, with Oregon taking a slim 38-37 with 13:23 left. Oregon reeled off a 10-1 run to take a seven point lead.

After a long push back into the game, a Connor Essegian three-pointer made it a three point game with 3:17 remaining. Steven Crowl added a jumper, and Max Klesmit hit a go-ahead three with 1:45 left to give the Badgers a 56-55 lead.

Oregon jumped back in front with a layup by Quincy Guerrier, but Chucky Hepburn hit a three to push Wisconsin back in front by two. With 11 seconds left, the Ducks made one out of two free throws to cut their deficit to one. The Badgers were able to make two free throws, while Oregon missed a last second three pointer to give Wisconsin the 61-58 win.

Max Klesmit led the Badgers with 17 points, while Hepburn was behind him with 12 points.

They will take on North Texas in Las Vegas on March 28.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 ‘Concerts on the Square’ lineup announced
Carlos Roche, 45, is wanted for not returning from Huber work release
Authorities looking for man that didn’t return to Langlade County Jail
Fireworks GIF
Wausau Mayor asks area communities to come together for 4th of July fireworks show
Wisconsin lottery says 2 win it big in central Wisconsin
Private plow companies reminded they cannot display green warning lights
Sheriff’s Department: Private plow companies should not be using green warning lights

Latest News

Michigan State center Carson Cooper (15) blocks a Marquette forward David Joplin (23) shot as...
Marquette falls to Michigan State 69-60, SPASH alum Joey Hauser posts double-double for Spartans
Wisconsin Women’s Hockey wins third national championship since 2019, shuts out Ohio State 1-0
Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn (23) shoots the ball against Liberty guard Isiah Warfield (3) in...
Hepburn and Wisconsin knock off Liberty 75-71 in NIT
Marquette Golden Eagles logo
Marquette defeats Vermont 78-61, secures first March Madness win since 2013