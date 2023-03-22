Roommate says man thought police were after him prior to escaping and falling from Landmark apartments

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 51-year-old man is in critical condition after he tried to escape his apartment through a window and fell. Wausau Police said it happened around 6:40 a.m. at the Landmark Apartments on Scott Street.

The initial call was from the man’s roommate who said he had fallen or jumped from the fourth floor. The man was found outside on the sidewalk.

According to a news release, the man had been drinking alcohol that morning and was voicing his belief police were in the building and seeking him out. The male barricaded the apartment door with furniture, crafted a makeshift rope by tying bedding together. He tied it to an interior object and attempted to exit the building with the roped bedding out the window.

The man was treated by EMS and transported to Aspirus hospital.

Police say the man was on probation and had a warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Investigators said police were not at or near the property before the incident.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.