RIGHT NOW: Police respond to Wausau East

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department has responded to Wausau East High School. Viewers tell NewsChannel 7 the response happened around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The response included several squad vehicles. An ambulance and fire truck are also at the scene. Agencies from Wausau are the only jurisdiction responding.

The Wausau School District is on Spring Break.

No details have been released as it is an active investigation.

