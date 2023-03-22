Public invited to chili cook-off contest to be held Thursday in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Beer, cinnamon, or vinegar? What are the secret ingredients that take a bowl of chili to the next level? You’ll have the chance to find out Thursday at Stoney River Assisted Living’s Chili Cook-Off.

The event will be held Thursday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend. Stoney River Assisted Living is located at 1204 W. McMillan St. in Marshfield.

There are 14 entries in the contest including Betty Muehlbauer from Stoney River Assisted Living and Jessica Roehl from the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce.

Jessica said her secret ingredient is bloody mary mix as a base. Betty said her recipe was concocted by her husband, and while there is a secret ingredient, she said she can’t share it.

The event is co-sponsored by Stoney River Assisted Living, Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry and ProMedica. Participants will rate the chilis and prizes will be awarded in the following categories: Tastiest, Best Presentation, and Most Unique.

