News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Public invited to chili cook-off contest to be held Thursday in Marshfield

Participants will rate the chilis and prizes will be awarded in the following categories: Tastiest, Best Presentation, and Most Unique
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Beer, cinnamon, or vinegar? What are the secret ingredients that take a bowl of chili to the next level? You’ll have the chance to find out Thursday at Stoney River Assisted Living’s Chili Cook-Off.

The event will be held Thursday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend. Stoney River Assisted Living is located at 1204 W. McMillan St. in Marshfield.

There are 14 entries in the contest including Betty Muehlbauer from Stoney River Assisted Living and Jessica Roehl from the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce.

Jessica said her secret ingredient is bloody mary mix as a base. Betty said her recipe was concocted by her husband, and while there is a secret ingredient, she said she can’t share it.

The event is co-sponsored by Stoney River Assisted Living, Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry and ProMedica. Participants will rate the chilis and prizes will be awarded in the following categories: Tastiest, Best Presentation, and Most Unique.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin lottery says 2 win it big in central Wisconsin
Jakira Anderson, 23, has been arrested after a shooting involving an employee at an auto...
Dealership employee shot, killed over vehicle sale; customer arrested
Picture of David and Jan Metzig.
Wolf River double homicide: Victims were well-known cheesemakers
Dan Kelly and Janet Protasiewicz
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates clash over abortion, maps
2023 ‘Concerts on the Square’ lineup announced

Latest News

Several squad cars were seen at near Wausau East on N. 18 Street on Wednesday, March 22
RIGHT NOW: Police respond to Wausau East
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Missing New London son, father found safe in Florida
Aaron Rodgers trade talks: Packers president Mark Murphy says he’s ‘sworn to secrecy’ about QB and Jets
Thursday Forecast
First Alert Weather: Cloudy skies on Wednesday, more sunshine on Thursday