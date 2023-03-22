Lincoln County committee discusses future of Pine Crest Nursing Home

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Pine Crest Nursing Home has served Lincoln County for almost 70 years, but now, the county and Northcentral Health Care are discussing its viability moving forward.

Pine Crest would love to be able to receive some of the $7 billion surplus the state is projected to have. Instead, they’ve had to come up with other ways to generate money. That job fell on a Lincoln County committee where Tuesday, we learned about their options.

Some of the biggest takeaways from Tuesday’s meeting was the financial support that is needed for Pine Crest Nursing Home to upgrade its facility, considering it was built in the 1950′s. Other key points include the need for more staff at Pine Crest.

Lincoln County Board Chair Don Friske said, “Right now, we are just exploring what options are necessary long-term. Looking forward, we feel like Pine Crest will likely continue.”

The county will have to decide if they’ll continue to operate Pine Crest as a county-operated nursing home. They’ll also need to find ways to generate additional revenues such as incorporating a daycare for both employees and the community and create employee living quarters to provide assisted living.

There’s also the possibility of demolishing unused portions of the building.

Kevin Stevenson, who lives in Merrill, said, “As a retiree in the community and that means people with good jobs, good working ethics but that also means there’s a support system.”

“My great grandmother stayed at Pine Crest, there’s a lot of folks that will say this and they felt like the care was well worth it,” added Friske.

Then there’s everyone’s favorite word — referendum. The committee proposed a possible referendum to allow voters to decide if the county operates and funds Pine Crest.

“We have about a month to digest all of the information of the four pages of options provided to us and then decide if we want to single one or combination or just go to the taxpayer and ask,” said Friske.

Last year Pine Crest provided service to approximately 165 residents between long and short-term care.

The next meeting is scheduled for April 18.

