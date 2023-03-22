Lincoln County asks Gov. Evers for nearly $1.2M to cover losses at Pine Crest

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - North Central Health Care Executive Director Gary Olsen has requested nearly $1.2 million from the Lincoln County Finance Committee to cover losses to Pine Crest Nursing Home for 2022.

According to a news release, these losses at Pine Crest are due to the State of Wisconsin’s changes in how Supplemental Payments are distributed, additional reductions in the Certified Public Expenditure payments, as well as a substantial reduction in Medicaid Supplemental Payment Program.

“Without these losses in revenue payments from the State of Wisconsin, Pine Crest Nursing Home would have ended 2022 with a gain,” states Gary Olsen, Executive Director of North Central Health Care.

In a letter written to Gov. Tony Evers on March 17, Lincoln County Board Chair Don Friske requested that Governor Evers direct the Department of Health Services to reallocate Supplemental Payments or in some way provide funding for the operation of Pine Crest Nursing Home for 2022 and 2023.

“The cost of providing care is becoming increasingly difficult and the elimination of the CPE payment and the reduction in the SP funding to rural Lincoln County makes it next to impossible,” writes Lincoln County Board Chair Don Friske. “To add salt to the wound, Dane County nursing home received a $7,000,000 increase.”

Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill has provided skilled nursing care for over 60 years to those in need of long-term care, short-term rehab, and specialized memory care in Lincoln County.

In 2020, Lincoln County partnered with North Central Health Care for the operational management of Pine Crest. Lincoln County retains ownership of and maintenance for the building and grounds, as well as any budgetary shortfalls incurred by the operations of Pine Crest Nursing Home.

North Central Health Care also operates Mount View Care Center in Wausau, serving residents of Marathon County.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.