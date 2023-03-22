News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Halle Bailey praises ‘Little Mermaid’ co-star Melissa McCarthy for helping her advocate for herself

“The Little Mermaid” will hit theaters May 26. (Source: Walt Disney Studios)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The actress who plays Ariel in the upcoming release of “The Little Mermaid” on the big screen says she has found her voice on set.

Singer and actress Halle Bailey will star in the live-action remake of the Disney classic.

Bailey admitted in an interview with CNN that she struggled to speak up for herself in professional working environments.

But the Grammy-nominated artist said her “Mermaid” co-star, Melissa McCarthy, helped her overcome those feelings.

McCarthy plays the villainous sea witch Ursula in the movie.

Bailey said she watched McCarthy being comfortable advocating for herself on set, which encouraged Bailey to do the same.

Bailey and McCarthy hit theaters in the premiere of the new live-action “The Little Mermaid” on May 26.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin lottery says 2 win it big in central Wisconsin
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Missing New London son, father found safe in Florida
Jakira Anderson, 23, has been arrested after a shooting involving an employee at an auto...
Dealership employee shot, killed over vehicle sale; customer arrested
Several squad cars were seen at near Wausau East on N. 18 Street on Wednesday, March 22
Police, Wausau School District say incident at Wausau East was ‘swatting’
Picture of David and Jan Metzig.
Wolf River double homicide: Victims were well-known cheesemakers

Latest News

FILE - Denny and Myra Lacoste have run afoul of state law by keeping a 22-pound nutria -- a...
Beloved nutria allowed to stay with adopted family
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC...
AP sources: Trump probe grand jury not meeting for the day
The Department of Health and Human Services announced updates to the organ transplant system.
US is revamping organ transplant system
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police: Shooting at Denver high school; 2 adults injured