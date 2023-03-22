First Alert Weather: Cloudy skies on Wednesday, more sunshine on Thursday
Below average temperatures will continue.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -1.5″ of snow fell in Wausau early Wednesday morning. The fresh snow will melt on roads and other surfaces. A few peaks of sunshine will be possible on Wednesday afternoon, mainly southwest of Marshfield. The clouds will remain in the Wausau area and north.
The next weather maker arrives late Friday into Saturday. The storm track is still too far southeast to have a major impact on the region. The track of the storm will need to watch closely the next few days. If the storm track more to the northwest, it would bring a chance of moderate snow to the Wausau area. If the storm tracks more to the southeast, the storm would bring a better chance of moderate snow to Milwaukee or even Chicago.
