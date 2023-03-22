News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Cloudy skies on Wednesday, more sunshine on Thursday

Below average temperatures will continue.
Thursday Forecast
By Mark Holley
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -1.5″ of snow fell in Wausau early Wednesday morning. The fresh snow will melt on roads and other surfaces. A few peaks of sunshine will be possible on Wednesday afternoon, mainly southwest of Marshfield. The clouds will remain in the Wausau area and north.

Hour-By-Hour Forecast
The next weather maker arrives late Friday into Saturday. The storm track is still too far southeast to have a major impact on the region. The track of the storm will need to watch closely the next few days. If the storm track more to the northwest, it would bring a chance of moderate snow to the Wausau area. If the storm tracks more to the southeast, the storm would bring a better chance of moderate snow to Milwaukee or even Chicago.

Hour-By-Hour Forecast
