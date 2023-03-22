First Alert Weather: Clouds will break for sunshine Thursday, watching a winter storm for the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The latest round of wet snow in the region Wednesday morning lead to accumulations of 1-3″, including 1.5″ in Wausau. Clouds are going to stick around into Thursday night and early Friday. The next chance of snow may impact the southern and eastern parts of the region late Friday night into Saturday. This will be dependent on the storm track. Otherwise, the chances of high temperatures reaching 50° are still slim rolling into the last week of March.

Wausau has picked up over 23" of snow in March and over 79" for the season. (WSAW)

Snowfall this month in Wausau is now over 23″, the eight snowiest on record, and for the season, over 79″, which is now in the top 15 for snowiest winters. Spotty drizzle from Wednesday afternoon will be tapering off early for Wednesday evening. Staying mainly cloudy for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Lows by daybreak in the low to mid 20s.

Lots of clouds and chilly tonight into Thursday morning. (WSAW)

Clouds will break for sunshine on Thursday with afternoon readings topping out in the low 40s. A fair amount of sunshine on Friday with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Attention then turns to the next weather maker tracking across the Midwest into the central & eastern Great Lakes for this weekend. The European model has a path that takes the low farther to the northwest and would overspread not only southern and southeastern Wisconsin with snow but also would have the snow reach into parts of Central Wisconsin. The best chances of accumulating snow, in this case, would be from Stevens Point onto the south and east. In the GFS model setup, the low is tracking more to the south and east, with the northern edge of snow as far north as Wisconsin Dells and parts of the Fox Valley. Which one is correct? Time will tell as we get better data in the next few days.

Snow is possible on the European model from Stevens Point S&E on Saturday. (WSAW)

Snow possible from roughly Stevens Point south and east Saturday afernoon on the European model. (WSAW)

Snow is possible farther south and east on Saturday according to the GFS model. (WSAW)

Rain/snow mix in southern and eastern Wisconsin Saturday afternoon. (WSAW)

Regardless of what that storm does on Saturday, some sun is on the way for the second half of the weekend on Sunday. Highs in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy Monday with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Partly sunny Tuesday with daytime temps topping out in the mid to upper 30s. Next Wednesday is mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers. Hghs around 40.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.