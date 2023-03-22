Fire Chief: Equipment failure caused heavy smoke at Central Feeds in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A piece of equipment that malfunctioned is to blame for causing Central Feeds in Marshfield to fill with smoke Wednesday morning. The property is southwest of Marshfield in the town of Lincoln.

Town of Lincoln Fire Chief Andy Gingerich said they responded around 7:45 a.m. after employees arrived for their shifts and found the building filled with black smoke.

Chief Gingerich said a power unit on a grinder was to blame. He said the building has smoke and soot damage, but no damage from flames.

He said several cats at the property were not injured. Crews left the scene around noon.

