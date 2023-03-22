News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

FDA gives clearance to lab-grown meat company

The United States Food and Drug Administration completed a second review of a company that...
The United States Food and Drug Administration completed a second review of a company that produces human food from cultured animal cells.(Eat Just, Inc.)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration completed a second review of a company that produces human food from cultured animal cells.

The federal agency said Tuesday it has “no further questions” about Good Meat Inc.’s safety standards to use living cells from chickens for growing in a controlled setting to culture human food.

Tuesday’s pre-market consultation does not yet give final approval for the product.

The cultured animal cell food for human consumption must still meet all federal requirements before being available to restaurants, retailers or stores.

Good Meat said Tuesday the cell-grown chicken will be first served in a Washington, D.C. restaurant once approved.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin lottery says 2 win it big in central Wisconsin
Jakira Anderson, 23, has been arrested after a shooting involving an employee at an auto...
Dealership employee shot, killed over vehicle sale; customer arrested
Picture of David and Jan Metzig.
Wolf River double homicide: Victims were well-known cheesemakers
Dan Kelly and Janet Protasiewicz
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates clash over abortion, maps
2023 ‘Concerts on the Square’ lineup announced

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency personnel work at the...
Missiles, drones hit civilian buildings in Ukraine
Witness Greg Ramone said in court Tuesday he saw the actress crash hard into a man.
Witness says he heard scream in Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial
A newborn was abandoned outside of a Massachusetts home.
Newborn abandoned in the cold outside of Massachusetts home, police say
Vladimir Putin is backing the Chinese President Xi's proposal for a “peaceful settlement in...
Behind the scenes at the Xi-Putin summit
A police officer places a barricade in front of Trump Tower, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in New...
Trump’s potential indictment caps decades of legal scrutiny