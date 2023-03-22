93-year-old Tomahawk man charged with sexual assault pleads not guilty

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - A 93-year-old Tomahawk man charged with sexual assault has pleaded not guilty to his four felonies.

Glenn Wagner’s charges include first-degree child sexual assault and child enticement. Online court records list the offense date as June 2018.

Tomahawk Police say several potential victims have already been identified, and the department is seeking additional information regarding those incidents and victims. Police are asking police that have information about the case to come forward.

He remains in custody on a $10,000 cash bond.

