2023 NewsChannel 7 Girls Basketball All-Stars

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This basketball season saw a number of accomplishments in girls basketball. Two teams stepped onto the Resch Center at state and made school history.

But teams are made successful because of the players behind it, and NewsChannel 7 is honoring the best 10 basketball players from around north central Wisconsin as NewsChannel 7 All-Stars.

In the large school category, Lakeland’s Julianna Ouimette makes this her fourth straight year on this list. The Lehigh commit lit up the Great Northern Conference for 21.1 points per game. She was also second in the state in assists per game with 8, and steals per game with 7.1.

Her season earned her a nomination for Wisconsin’s Ms. Basketball Award. She was also the co-Great Northern Conference Player of the Year.

She shared that honor with her sister, Kristina Ouimette. Kristina is the youngest girls all-star this season as a sophomore, and she lit up the conference by leading the state with 110 threes made. Kristina and Julianna helped Lakeland appear at state for the first time since 1993.

In the Wisconsin Valley Conference, their player of the year was SPASH’s Emma Jossie, and Jossie earns her second straight All-Stars honor. Jossie led the Panthers in points and rebounds, helping lead them to a conference title.

Right behind them was Marshfield, Dani Minsaas was at the forefront of that. She was a unanimous All-Wisconsin Valley Conference first teamer, leading the Valley in steals and taking second in score. This is her first honor as a NewsChannel 7 All-Star.

Rounding out the large schools is Wausau West’s Lexie White. White was also a unanimous first team All-Wisconsin Valley Conference selection, checking in as the third leading scorer in the conference. This is her second straight honor.

In the small schools category, each of the players make their first appearance on the list.

Auburndale’s Annamarie Aue earns her first career honor. The senior was named the Marawood-South player of the year after leading the conference with 61 three-pointers made. She also topped the Eagles in points and rebounds per game.

Edgar’s Reagan Borchardt also tore through the Marawood-South, averaging a double double and leading the conference in both points and rebounds per game. She was a unanimous first team all-conference selection.

Athens’ Addison Lavicka rounds out the Marawood. She was a unanimous first team All-Marawood-North selection, averaging 15.7 points per game with 6.3 assists per game.

Neillsville’s Paris Opelt becomes the third straight Warrior to be named a NewsChannel 7 Basketball All-Star, following her sister Bella’s footsteps two seasons ago. She average 18 points per game and seven rebounds per game. In addition, her work on defense helped Neillsville allow just 31 points per game. She was named the Cloverbelt-East Player of the Year.

Wittenberg Birnamwood’s Reese Rogowski put her track speed to use, scoring 19.1 points per game while setting the school record for career points. She was the Central Wisconsin-East Player of the Year after leading the conference in assists and steals.

Congratulations to these five athletes for being named small school NewsChannel 7 Girls Basketball All-Stars!

The All-Stars are nominated and voted on by the coaches of north central Wisconsin. NewsChannel 7 thanks the 34 coaches who participated in the process.

