Wisconsin lottery says 2 win it big in central Wisconsin

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Did you purchase a lottery ticket Friday in Wisconsin Rapids or Antigo? You might be a whole lot richer.

On March 17, a $350,000 SuperCash! winning ticket was purchased at Kwik Trip, 3030 Plover Rd. in Wisconsin Rapids, and a $23,000 Badger 5 jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Kwik Trip, 815 S. Superior St. in Antigo.

The SuperCash! winning numbers were 9-11-14-20-28-34, while the Badger 5 winning numbers were 3-8-12-16-27.

Prizes of $600 to $199,999 can only be claimed at the Madison or Milwaukee Lottery offices in person or by mail. Winning Lottery tickets of $200,000 or more must be redeemed in person at the Madison Lottery office.

On Saturday, a $1.5 million Megabucks jackpot winning ticket was sold at Prairie Cenex, 1300 Prairie St. in Prairie Du Sac.

