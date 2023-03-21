News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau PD, NorthStar Restoration host public active shooter training

Monday's session was held at NorthStar Restoration Services
By Sean White
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department teamed up with NorthStar Restoration Services in Wausau on Monday for the second year in a row to give people a chance to learn more about what they can do to keep themselves, and others safe during an active shooter situation.

This week will mark six years since that fateful day in March 2017, when four people’s lives were tragically taken in a shooting in Weston.

Lieutenant John Phillips, Wausau Police Department, said, “The training is mainly geared towards organizational leaders to be able to take the information that we provide and then take it back to their organization and start having conversations about how they’re doing, if they need to implement anything different, and try to give them some resources to come up with plans for themselves and their staff.”

Active shooters are sadly something we have become way too familiar with and in those times of crisis, the seconds and minutes of waiting for help to arrive can feel like hours. The Wausau Police Department knows this, and it’s why they are teaching the community tips that give everyone a better chance of survival.

“Having a plan in place and actually going over that and reviewing the organizational plan is really important, so the steps that we help provide and information we provide here can really be applied to a lot of different things, not just an active shooter response,” said Lt. Phillips.

Just like any other emergency situation, having a plan that prepares you for the worst can give you a significantly higher chance of getting through it. Whether you’re in your office or out at dinner, finding a safe area to go to and knowing how to get there in the quickest and most efficient way possible can make all the difference.

Lt. Phillips added that the training Monday is an effort to help people become more prepared if something like this were to happen. The training also discussed what the public can expect from first responders in that situation and what you can do to better help them.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 ‘Concerts on the Square’ lineup announced
Fireworks GIF
Wausau Mayor asks area communities to come together for 4th of July fireworks show
Carlos Roche, 45, is wanted for not returning from Huber work release
Authorities looking for man that didn’t return to Langlade County Jail
Private plow companies reminded they cannot display green warning lights
Sheriff’s Department: Private plow companies should not be using green warning lights
Police lights
Wisconsin DOJ investigating death of woman in Hortonville

Latest News

You Know You're From...Merrill
TONIGHT at 10: The story behind the Merrill silo star
Weston, Schofield, Rothschild and Rib Mountain are asked to contribute $3500 for the show on...
Wausau mayor asks neighboring communities to join forces for huge fireworks show
Turkeys are unable to get at their natural food that's buried under the snow
Birds face challenges as snow pack lingers
Monday's class was held at NorthStar Restoration Services
Wausau Police holds active shooter training for community