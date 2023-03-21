Stratford’s Derek Kraus to make NASCAR Xfinity Series debut

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Stratford native Derek Kraus will join Kaulig Racing and race at Richmond in the Xfinity Series, Kaulig Racing announced Tuesday. This will mark Kraus’ first career Xfinity Series race.

Really looking forward to this opportunity with @KauligRacing! All starts at Richmond next weekend! Ready to get to work!👊🏼👍🏻 https://t.co/yw6Bhel77d — Derek Kraus (@derek9kraus) March 21, 2023

Kraus has raced in NASCAR for six seasons, with three full-time seasons in the Craftsman Truck Series. Kraus has four top five finishes and 26 top ten finishes in the series.

Kraus will race in the No. 10 car at the ToyotaCare 250 on April 1, with the race starting at 4 pm. He will join Rhinelander’s Parker Retzlaff No. 31 in the field, who is in his first full-time season in the Xfinity Series with Jordan Anderson Racing. It is unclear if Kraus will make future appearances with the team this season.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.