Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey to return to Milwaukee after 25 years

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® The Greatest Show On Earth® is returning to Milwaukee for the first time in 25 years with six performances at Fiserv Forum from Oct. 13-15.

Tickets are on sale now at FiservForum.com.

Bringing to life an arena spectacle at an unbelievable scale, The Greatest Show On Earth will debut stunning feats of real human achievement, musical performances blended with aerial artistry, modern comedy, and never-before-seen acts on highwire, trapeze, bicycles, and more. The multi-platform, 360-degree experience brings fans into the action, creating real connections between audiences and performers from all over the world.

“We’re reintroducing Ringling at a time when families are seeking shared entertainment experiences that provide joy, connection, and moments of togetherness,” said Kenneth Feld, chair and CEO of Feld Entertainment. “To redefine Ringling for today’s audiences, we started with a blank slate and evolved all aspects from production to performance to meet the needs of modern families, ultimately creating a massive playground that delivers an incredible and unique performance that can only be called The Greatest Show On Earth.”

Discovered during a global talent search, the show’s cast of 75 performers hail from more than 18 countries including Ethiopia, Mongolia, Ukraine, Argentina, Cuba, Italy, Spain, Canada, and the U.S., among others.

Enhanced technology amplifies each performance by creating awe-inspiring moments that bring the cast and audience closer together. Sonic spatial technology adds directional sound to put focus on specific areas of the arena, coupled with a spotlight tracking system that will connect and direct the audience’s attention to the performers. Video moments of the audience will be incorporated into each show, allowing fans to truly be a part of The Greatest Show On Earth.

“When thinking about how to bring The Greatest Show On Earth back for families, creating an experience that could be collectively enjoyed by children of all ages was at the top of our list,” said Juliette Feld Grossman, COO of Feld Entertainment and Producer of The Greatest Show On Earth. “The new entertainment experience will present a phenomenal scale of wow and wonder that only Ringling can deliver, and is designed for families to leave inspired, energized, and filled with memories to last a lifetime.”

