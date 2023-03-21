News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

New London Police searching for missing child, parent

Child, father not seen since Monday
Picture of missing child and parent, along with vehicle the parent was believed to be driving.
Picture of missing child and parent, along with vehicle the parent was believed to be driving.(New London Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are asking for help to check on the welfare of a child and a parent not seen since Monday.

New London Police said 12-year-old Chason R. Moore left New London around 7:30 a.m. Monday with his father, 45-year-old Jason B. Moore, to get an oil change in Appleton.

Police say Jason has some past history of mental illness. They have not been seen or heard from since Monday.

Jason is believed to be driving a 2011 Hyundai Sonata 4 door, black in color with license plate of ABM 6375. If contact is made with Chason or Jason, please contact the New London Police Department at 920-982-8505.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 ‘Concerts on the Square’ lineup announced
Carlos Roche, 45, is wanted for not returning from Huber work release
Authorities looking for man that didn’t return to Langlade County Jail
Fireworks GIF
Wausau Mayor asks area communities to come together for 4th of July fireworks show
Private plow companies reminded they cannot display green warning lights
Sheriff’s Department: Private plow companies should not be using green warning lights
Snow for most locations late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather: Snow showers arrive on Tuesday

Latest News

Picture of David and Jan Metzig.
Wolf River double homicide: Victims were well-known cheesemakers
A Sunrise 7 interview with Annella Platta of Marshfield
Decorating Easter eggs the Polish way using the Pisanski technique
Derek Kraus stands next to his truck before the start of the NASCAR Truck Series auto race at...
Stratford’s Derek Kraus to make NASCAR Xfinity Series debut
Gov. Evers, Democrats announce legislation to repeal Wisconsin’s abortion ban