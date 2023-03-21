Marshfield woman teaches tradition of Pisanki: Polish Easter eggs

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One of the most recognized aspects of Polish Easter traditions are Polish easter eggs.

It’s an art practiced and taught by Annella Platta.

In Polish, it’s called “pisanki”, which translates to ‘to write’. To create the eggs a special pen is used to apply liquid wax to make a design onto the egg. It’s then colored and heated to remove the wax and reveal the design.

“My mother taught me when I was young. I’ve been doing this since as long as I can remember. Family Easter times we would all get together at the table kitchen table and make pisanki together,” Platta explained.

She said since the eggs are hallowed out, the most challenging part of pisanki is how delicate the process has to be.

To teach pisanki, Platta said she’ll take a stylus. Which is either a glass-headed pin or a metal pin that is first heated in a flame. Participants in her classes then practice on paper.

“It’s the same process: flame, wax, and then the egg. And once you get a rhythm going, it’s kind of relaxing and soothing.”

Because the eggs are hallowed out and cleaned they can be used as decorations for Christmas and Easter.

To book a pisanki party, email Annella Platta at annellaspisanki@icloud.com or send her a message on Facebook. You can also check out her work on Instagram @AnnellaDesign

