Marshfield schools asking for $100M referendum to be approved on April ballot

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield School District discussed a proposed 100-million dollar referendum on Monday that they hope the public approves on the April 4 ballot.

During the informational meeting at Marshfield High School, school district officials detailed what the $99 million they’re asking for will go toward. Some details in the referendum include improvements to the high school cafeteria and improving the air condition in some areas of the elementary schools.

Under this referendum, they’re seeking to renovate and add space for career technology, add classrooms, reconfigure traffic flow, and improve parking safety.

Superintendent of Marshfield Schools Dr. Ryan Christianson said the referendum addresses facility challenges. Adding that 85% of this referendum is for the high school, while the rest of the money is for the middle and elementary schools.

“The purpose of the informational meetings is to share more information about what our needs are including areas like career and technical education where our career offerings and ability to offer more, exceed the facilities we have available to us here. Especially at the high school,” added Dr. Christianson.

While referendums can be a lightning rod, one Marshfield parent felt this referendum will add some much-needed upgrades to the school district.

“One of the biggest things is the needs of the high school. The insides of the school are from the 1950′s, just learning some of the things like the special ed classrooms are in need of upgrades and the majority of this referendum is for the high school,” said parent Derek Freis.

