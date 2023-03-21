News and First Alert Weather App
Here’s how to watch Tuesday’s Wisconsin Supreme Court debate

Dan Kelly and Janet Protasiewicz
Dan Kelly and Janet Protasiewicz(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW/WISC/Associated Press) - Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly and Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz will face off in a debate organized by News 3 Now in Madison, WisPolitics and the State Bar of Wisconsin.

Janet Protasiewicz, a Milwaukee County judge, is running as a staunch supporter of abortion rights. Wisconsin’s ban on nearly all abortions, which was enacted in 1849 — a year after statehood — is already being challenged in court and will likely land before the state Supreme Court later this year or next.

Dan Kelly, a former state Supreme Court justice, has long ties to the Republican Party, having previously worked for Republicans, including advising fake electors who met in 2020 to try and cast the state’s electoral votes for Donald Trump even though he lost.

The debate will be in a traditional debate format including opening statements and timed answers and rebuttals, as well as closing statements.

The debate will begin at 12:45 p.m. It will also be livestreamed on Channel3000.com and Channel 3000+ streaming apps at 12:45 p.m. and 4 p.m. It will also be livestreamed on the Channel 3000 YouTube page.

The debate will be held at the State Bar Center on Eastpark Blvd. in Madison.

Whoever wins the April 4 election for a seat vacated by the retirement of a conservative justice will determine majority control of the court for at least the next two years, including leading up to the 2024 presidential election.

