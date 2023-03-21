Hello, My Name Is: Makayla Wirkus

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - Last June, Edgar softball made its first-ever trip to the state tournament. For sophomore Makayla Wirkus, she didn’t totally process the experience until it was over.

“Probably like a couple of days after, just because it felt like another game while we were there,” said Wirkus. “It didn’t feel like anything else.”

Edgar lost in the semifinals to Barneveld 5-1. Even if the experience was a blur, Wirkus is hungry to get a taste again.

“I definitely want to get back, but win it this year, instead of just making it and losing right away,” said Wirkus. “We just got to work harder and practice more.”

The Wildcats have plenty to build on if they want to get back to Madison. The Wildcats lost just two seniors off the state-qualifying roster last year. Having that experience and depth is something valuable for the group heading into the new year.

“It was just huge to get that experience and bring it for this year,” said Wirkus.

“It’s great because we already know each other,” said junior Morgan Streveler. “We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses and we know how to pick each other up, so I’d say that’s definitely an advantage.”

Wirkus and Streveler are two giant pieces for the Wildcats again this year. The pair were the two leading pitchers for Edgar a season ago with Wirkus appearing in 20 games and Streveler in seven. When Streveler isn’t pitching, she’s behind the plate for Wirkus. The connection the two have built has helped cement their success.

”I can help her like maybe if I can see something that she can’t see while she’s pitching, I can help her and encourage her,” said Streveler. “I also know her so well that way so it’s really good chemistry we have, just knowing each other and what to expect.”

Wirkus had 15-4 record in the circle last year with a 2.13 ERA. Her impact translates to the plate as well though. Wirkus led the team in hits (40), batting average (.519), and OPS (1.275). A player that literally is all over the field, it’s hard for Wirkus to pick a place she enjoys the most.

“I like hitting, but I also like pitching I guess,” said Wirkus. “I don’t know, I probably like baserunning the best.”

No matter where she lines up, even in the gym for practice as snow remains on the ground, Wirkus is just happy that softball season has arrived once again.

“It’s been really exciting, just to get back with this group of girls and play with them again,” said Wirkus.

Edgar begins the season April 3 at Rib Lake.

