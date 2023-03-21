News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Gov. Evers, Democrats announce legislation to repeal Wisconsin’s abortion ban

(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has announced a bill to repeal the state’s criminal abortion ban.

Evers and Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez joined Democratic State Sen. Kelda Roys of Madison and Democratic State Rep. Lisa Subeck also of Madison to reintroduce legislation this legislative session.

According to a news release, LRB-0692, would repeal Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban, effectively reverting abortion access in Wisconsin to June 23, 2022, the day before the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pa. v. Casey. 

Under the current Wisconsin ban, first passed in 1849 and amended over the years, it is a felony to perform nearly all abortions. Under the statute, victims of rape and incest cannot terminate a pregnancy. The only exception is if the mother’s life is at risk. Then, if a doctor performs an abortion, they will need two other doctors to agree or sign off on the procedure.

According to the Associated Press, polls have shown a wide majority of Wisconsin voters support keeping abortion legal and at the very least having rape and incest exceptions.

Milwaukee, Dane and Sheboygan counties were the only places in Wisconsin where abortions were taking place before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Clinics stopped scheduling abortions after the court’s ruling.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 ‘Concerts on the Square’ lineup announced
Carlos Roche, 45, is wanted for not returning from Huber work release
Authorities looking for man that didn’t return to Langlade County Jail
Fireworks GIF
Wausau Mayor asks area communities to come together for 4th of July fireworks show
Private plow companies reminded they cannot display green warning lights
Sheriff’s Department: Private plow companies should not be using green warning lights
Snow for most locations late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather: Snow showers arrive on Tuesday

Latest News

Derek Kraus stands next to his truck before the start of the NASCAR Truck Series auto race at...
Stratford’s Derek Kraus to make NASCAR Xfinity Series debut
Wisconsin lottery says 2 win it big in central Wisconsin
Additional snowmobile trail zones in Marathon County to close
7 Things You Need To Know For - March 21, 2023
7 Things You Need To Know For - March 21, 2023