Gov. Evers, Democrats announce legislation to repeal Wisconsin’s abortion ban

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has announced a bill to repeal the state’s criminal abortion ban.

Evers and Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez joined Democratic State Sen. Kelda Roys of Madison and Democratic State Rep. Lisa Subeck also of Madison to reintroduce legislation this legislative session.

According to a news release, LRB-0692, would repeal Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban, effectively reverting abortion access in Wisconsin to June 23, 2022, the day before the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pa. v. Casey.

Under the current Wisconsin ban, first passed in 1849 and amended over the years, it is a felony to perform nearly all abortions. Under the statute, victims of rape and incest cannot terminate a pregnancy. The only exception is if the mother’s life is at risk. Then, if a doctor performs an abortion, they will need two other doctors to agree or sign off on the procedure.

According to the Associated Press, polls have shown a wide majority of Wisconsin voters support keeping abortion legal and at the very least having rape and incest exceptions.

Milwaukee, Dane and Sheboygan counties were the only places in Wisconsin where abortions were taking place before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Clinics stopped scheduling abortions after the court’s ruling.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.