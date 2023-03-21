News and First Alert Weather App
Frozen fruit recall issued after Hepatitis A outbreak

According to the FDA, the strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood and PCC Community Markets, while the tropical blend was sold at Trader Joe’s.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Scenic Fruit Company has issued a recall for frozen strawberries and an organic tropical blend due to an outbreak of Hepatitis A.

According to the FDA, the strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood and PCC Community Markets, while the tropical blend was sold at Trader Joe’s.

The following products are part of the recall:

  • Simply Nature organic strawberries with the UPC 4099100256222 and best by date of 6/14/2024
  • Vital Choice organic strawberries with the UPC 834297005024 and best by date of 5/20/2024
  • Kirkland Signature organic strawberries with the UPC 96619140404 and best by date of 10/8/2024
  • Made With organic strawberries with the UPC 814343021390 and best by date of 11/20/2024
  • PCC Community Markets organic strawberries with the UPC 22827109469 and best by date of 10/29/2024
  • Trader Joe’s organic tropical fruit blend pineapple, bananas, strawberries & mango with the UPC 00511919

While Hepatitis A has not been detected on these products, anyone with these products should return it to their local store for a refund out of an abundance of caution.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months.

According to the FDA, illness occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure and includes fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool.

Hepatitis A vaccination can prevent illness if given within two weeks of exposure to a contaminated food.

