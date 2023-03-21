News and First Alert Weather App
Florence County Schools continues search for new superintendent

Current Superintendent Karl Morrin will leave the district at the end of the year and move closer to home
Headshot of Florence County Superintendent Karl Morrin
Headshot of Florence County Superintendent Karl Morrin(Karl Morrin)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - Florence County will begin its search for a new school district superintendent. The current leader has accepted another job closer to home.

Karl Morrin has served as the Florence County Schools Superintendent for the last two years. He will leave the district for another job at the end of the year. Morrin has guided the district out of the pandemic.

“Over the past year, we raised test scores to ‘exceeding expectations.’ I was pretty proud of that. I was proud of the teachers, the kids, and the entire staff,” Morrin said.

Other highlights Morrin is proud of are renovations to athletic fields and hosting the governor during a visit. He said Florence County and its students have become extremely important to him.

“After school I ran a flag football program and a K-5 basketball program on Saturday mornings in the wintertime,” Morrin said. “I got 30 to 50 kids involved in that. I try and get involved in the community.”

Morrin said he will frequently walk the halls and interact with students, asking about their day. Morrin has accepted a job in Northwest Wisconsin with the Maple School District. He said it was not an easy decision to leave Florence, but he wanted to move closer to his mom.

“My younger sister has been helping take care of my mom. This will give me a chance to get closer to my mom,” Morrin said.

Florence is three hours away from where Morrin grew up in Washburn. Once he moves, he will be 30 minutes away from his mom, who coincidentally, is celebrating her 83rd birthday Tuesday.

