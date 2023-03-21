First Alert Weather: Snow showers on Tuesday and early Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Tuesday is the first full day of Spring, but the next two today will feel more like early March rather than mid-March. A front will lift north on Tuesday and bring a chance of snow showers. Snow showers will end on Tuesday afternoon. Snowfall amounts around 1″ will be possible, mainly along and north of Hwy 29. Little in any accumulation in Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids.

Hour-By-Hour Forecast (WSAW)

An additional weather disturbance arrives Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A few slippery spots will be possible during the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Hour-By-Hour Forecast (WSAW)

Hour-By-Hour Snowfall (WSAW)

