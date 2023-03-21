News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Snow showers on Tuesday and early Wednesday

Snow showers on Tuesday and a light rain snow mix on Wednesday.
By Mark Holley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Tuesday is the first full day of Spring, but the next two today will feel more like early March rather than mid-March. A front will lift north on Tuesday and bring a chance of snow showers. Snow showers will end on Tuesday afternoon. Snowfall amounts around 1″ will be possible, mainly along and north of Hwy 29. Little in any accumulation in Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids.

Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast(WSAW)

An additional weather disturbance arrives Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A few slippery spots will be possible during the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast(WSAW)
Hour-By-Hour Snowfall
Hour-By-Hour Snowfall(WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 ‘Concerts on the Square’ lineup announced
Carlos Roche, 45, is wanted for not returning from Huber work release
Authorities looking for man that didn’t return to Langlade County Jail
Fireworks GIF
Wausau Mayor asks area communities to come together for 4th of July fireworks show
Private plow companies reminded they cannot display green warning lights
Sheriff’s Department: Private plow companies should not be using green warning lights
Police lights
Wisconsin DOJ investigating death of woman in Hortonville