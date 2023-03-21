News and First Alert Weather App
Additional snowmobile trail zones in Marathon County to close

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Two zones of Marathon County’s snowmobile trails will close late Wednesday evening.

Wausau & Marathon County Parks, Recreation & Forestry Recreation Coordinator Daniel Schmid said zone 3 and zone 5 will close at 11:59 p.m. on March 21.

This will leave only zones 1 and 2 open. Trail conditions are listed as late season. That means riders should caution on creeks, water crossings and low-lying areas.

Trail conditions update on March 21
Trail conditions update on March 21(Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry)

