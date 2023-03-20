WisDOT announces weight limits for northcentral state highways

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DOT North Central Region announced the seasonal posting of weight limits on area state highways effective 12 p.m. Monday, March 20.

The weight restrictions are 6 tons gross load for single axle vehicles and 10 tons gross load for tandem axle vehicles, or any two axles under 8 feet apart. The maximum gross weight is 24 tons.

Weight restrictions will be effective on the following highways:

WIS 52, Marathon County, from Little Elm Rd to Shawano County line.

WIS 52, Shawano County, from Marathon County line to US 45.

WIS 52, Langlade County, from WIS 55 to North Langlade County line.

WIS 52, Forest County, from South Forest County line to Smith Road.

WIS 107, Marathon County, from Marathon County Road A to the Lincoln County line.

WIS 107, Lincoln County, from Marathon County line to WIS 64.

WIS 107, Lincoln County, from Matthew’s Road to Lincoln County Road S.

WIS 153, Marathon County, from Marathon County Road J to Shawano County line.

WIS 153, Shawano County, from Marathon County line to US 45.

WIS 55, Forest County, from Argonne Street to the Michigan State line.

WIS 122, Iron County, from WIS 77 to Michigan State line.

WIS 169, Iron County, from Ashland County Line to US 2.

Seasonal weight restrictions, or springtime posted roads, are placed on specific highways during the spring thaw period. The restrictions are added to prevent damage to the pavement structure. In the event of unpredicted cold weather, the postings in each county may be delayed as conditions require and will become effective at the discretion of the State Highway Engineer.

For more information regarding traffic impacts and improvement projects in Wisconsin’s northcentral region, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.