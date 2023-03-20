Wausau hosts Curling Club National Championships

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Men and women from across the country met at the Wausau Curling Center this weekend with the goal of becoming national champions. Newschannel 7 spoke with one curler from Irvine California about what this experience has been like and what how curling is very prominent here in Wisconsin.

“I step off the ice. I have texts from friends and family that are watching. You can hear the crowd when you make a nice shot. The stadium seating here that they have here makes it really fun to watch these games. Everyone gets such a good view,” said Nate Clark.

The competition has been tough for these curlers with some close games and tiebreakers rounds. However, some say that’s what makes the event all so entertaining.

“There’s a lot of really fun shots to make. The team’s been playing really well together, so we’ve been having a great time out there, playing together, having a lot of fun, but also playing well and that’s been really exciting for all of us. “said Sere Politano from New York.

For one team member, this tournament is extra special. She may be playing for New York her roots are from Wausau.

“It’s great to just have the support as I’m on the ice. I can tell when I’m on the ice it’s just made me curl more fun,” said Amber Will.

Twelve women’s teams and twelve men’s teams took part in the championship. The women’s winners include New York and the men’s winners include Colorado.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.