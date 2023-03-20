Sheriff’s Department: Private plow companies should not be using green warning lights

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department has reminded the public green lights are only to be installed on county or municipal highway department vehicles.

Last year, Wisconsin enacted Wisconsin Act 255, which allows the highway department to put green fluorescent lights on their vehicles. The purpose of the green lights is to make municipal vehicles more visible to drivers.

Green lights are not intended for use by private plow companies. Private vehicles with green warning lights could be fined $162.

