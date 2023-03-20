Preparing now for potential flooding could save you thousands

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday is the official first day of spring and before we know it, the snow will all melt away. Waiting until the weather warms up, or even longer, to prepare for potential flooding could end up costing you thousands of dollars in repairs.

“A little bit of water can cause a significant amount of damage,” said James Sink, Regional Flood Insurance Liaison, FEMA. “Most people don’t realize that one inch of water can cause 25 thousand dollars of damage to the average residential home.”

Northstar Restoration Services Co-owner Jay Cricks said these are the days when they start to get more flood clean-up calls.

“This time of year as it starts to get warmer out depending on how fast things melt if the temperatures really spike during the day and they stay above freezing at night that’s when were really going to see a lot of calls coming in,” said Jay Cricks.

There are things you can do to prepare and even help prevent damage from flooding.

“Start from the top of the house down so if you haven’t cleared away your eves or your gutters aren’t clear you might want to make sure those are clear,” said Cricks. “Make sure all of your downspouts are connected and make sure they’re getting the water away from the home.”

He recommends placing the spout around three to five feet away from the foundation of your home to help avoid seepage into the basement. While you’re in your basement, check your sump pump and the pit the sump pump is in.

You can also make sure your valuables are protected. “Making sure that items are stored in a water-resistant container, for example, if you have a basement, elevating things,” said Cricks.

If your property does take on water damage you can call a professional. make sure you look at online reviews. Check the BBB or call your insurance agent to refer you to a trusted source for cleanup.

If you sign up for flood insurance now it may take 30 days for the insurance to kick in. Also, check your homeowner’s policy to see if it covers flooding.

Water damage that enters through a floor or window is usually not covered by basic coverage. Water damage caused by foundation leaks is also usually not covered by insurance.

For renters, the building owner’s insurance does not cover your belongings but you can get renters insurance. Renter’s insurance is not federally or state-mandated, but most landlords do require it as part of the lease agreement. Call your insurance provider to make sure you understand your coverage.

