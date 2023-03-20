News and First Alert Weather App
Packers re-sign defensive backs Rudy Ford, Corey Ballentine

The Green Bay Packers have re-signed safety Rudy Ford and cornerback Corey Ballentine
(WBAY)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have re-signed safety Rudy Ford and cornerback Corey Ballentine.

Both signings were announced Monday. Terms weren’t disclosed.

Ford joined the Packers just before the start of the 2022 season and made a career-high six starts while playing all 17 games. He had 40 tackles and a career-high three interceptions along with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Ford also had four special teams tackles.

The 28-year-old Ford previously played for Arizona (2017-18), Philadelphia (2019-20) and Jacksonville (2021).

Ballentine joined the Packers practice squad last September and was promoted to the active roster in November. He played eight games for the Packers and had one tackle on defense and four more on special teams.

Ballentine, who turns 27 on April 13, also has played for the Giants (2019-20), Jets (2020) and Detroit (2021).

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

