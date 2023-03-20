News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Marathon County Public Libary adds showing of Encanto to Spring Break activities

“Encanto”
“Encanto”(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Families looking for something to do while class is out for Spring Break will have a chance to watch a movie on Tuesday at the Marathon County Public Library.

The Wausau branch of the library will show Encanto beginning at 11 a.m. The animated film follows the Madrigal family, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto.

The film is rated PG. The movie is free and open to all ages.

The library is located at 300 Noth First Street in Wausau.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A son described a road rage incident where he said his elderly mother was picked up and thrown...
Son says he watched mother thrown into traffic in road rage incident
Police say an 11-year-old boy and his 10-year-old friend were shooting Gel Blaster water guns...
Police: Boys shot at while firing toy guns at cars, 1 injured
A woman's body was found tied up and wrapped in sheets in a shopping cart in Chicago.
Body of missing woman found in shopping cart in Chicago
Body camera footage shows Oklahoma City Police Capt. James French, who was pulled over for...
Police captain accused of DUI asks officer to turn off body camera, video shows
Mosinee Police say suspects in hit-and-run have been identified

Latest News

Road weight restrictions graphic.
WisDOT announces weight limits for northcentral state highways
Fuzzy's Taco Shop
Taco shop considers former Wendy’s building in Weston for newest location
Fireworks GIF
Wausau Mayor asks area communities to come together for 4th of July fireworks show
2023 ‘Concerts on the Square’ lineup announced