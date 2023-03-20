Marathon County Public Libary adds showing of Encanto to Spring Break activities

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Families looking for something to do while class is out for Spring Break will have a chance to watch a movie on Tuesday at the Marathon County Public Library.

The Wausau branch of the library will show Encanto beginning at 11 a.m. The animated film follows the Madrigal family, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto.

The film is rated PG. The movie is free and open to all ages.

The library is located at 300 Noth First Street in Wausau.

