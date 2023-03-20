News and First Alert Weather App
Man accused of stealing Illinois funeral van with body inside arrested in Green Bay

Deon Howard
Deon Howard(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of stealing a funeral van with a body inside back in January has now been arrested in Green Bay.

Deon Howard was booked in the Brown County Jail on multiple charges including receiving stolen property.

Howard is accused of stealing a van from a funeral business in Rockford, Illinois, according to other Illinois news sources. A body was inside the van at the time of the theft.

The van was found abandoned later, with no body inside. The body was found in a separate location in a Chicago neighborhood.

