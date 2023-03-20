News and First Alert Weather App
Kaul and 23 other AGs say Kia and Hyundai don’t do enough to prevent car thefts

The two manufacturers are the two most commonly stolen car brands in Milwaukee and other cities in the U.S.
JOSH KAUL
JOSH KAUL(WEAU)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -- Attorney General Josh Kaul is leading a coalition of 23 attorneys general for two automakers to equip vehicles with anti-theft immobilizers.

Kaul and the other AGs are asking Kia and Hyundai to take action to help remedy the crisis of car thefts that have occurred as a result of the lack of anti-theft devices. Kia and Hyundai models are frequently targeted by car thieves.

In 2021, there were 6,970 Kia and Hyundai vehicles reported stolen in Milwaukee, up from a total of 895 in 2020, a nearly 800% increase. While car thefts slightly declined in Milwaukee in 2022, there were still six Kia and Hyundai cars being stolen every day as of the end of September 2022. Thefts of Hyundais and Kias in Minneapolis increased by 836% in 2022 over the previous year. Year over year from 2021 to 2022, St. Louis County saw a 1,090% increase in thefts of Kias and Hyundais.

Kia and Hyundai recently announced a campaign to provide software upgrades for some of the affected vehicle models. But the attorneys general point out in the letter that the announcement “is long overdue and still not enough.” The attorneys general urge the companies “to do everything in your power to accelerate the implementation of the software upgrade and to provide free alternative protective measures for all those owners whose cars cannot support the software upgrade.”

In issuing today’s letter, Attorney General Kaul is joined by attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Washington, along with the Utah Division of Consumer Protection.

